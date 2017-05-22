The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Sheriff investigating death of Kansas woman in rollover crash

by Leave a Comment

MONTGOMERY COUNTY -A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday in Montgomery County.

A Pontiac Grand Am driven by Shyanne Rae Dawn Elliot, 21, Independence, was traveling on County Road 2400, according to a media release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department.

The vehicle struck a culvert, overturned multiple times and the driver was ejected.

Elliot was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics in Kansas City for autopsy.

No additional details were released early Monday.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *