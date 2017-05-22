Sheriff investigating death of Kansas woman in rollover crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY -A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday in Montgomery County.

A Pontiac Grand Am driven by Shyanne Rae Dawn Elliot, 21, Independence, was traveling on County Road 2400, according to a media release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department.

The vehicle struck a culvert, overturned multiple times and the driver was ejected.

Elliot was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics in Kansas City for autopsy.

No additional details were released early Monday.