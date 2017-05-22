Hillsboro – Roberta (Friesen) Isaac, 77, passed away suddenly Sunday, May 21.

She was born August 4, 1939 to Martin and Marie (Plett) Friesen southwest of Meade, KS. On June 30, 1961 she married her sweetheart Alvin Isaac,Hillsboro who survives.

Survivors include daughter Lynn (Hank) Wiebe, son Lyle (Kathy) Isaac, Hillsboro and son Lonnie (Tracy) Isaac, Hesston, twelve grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Sisters Erma Isaac of Reedley, JoAnn (Willis) Hamm of Lakewood, CO, twin brother Robert of Sanger, CA, and brother-in-law (Ike Claassen) of Denver along with many nieces and nephews.