Randall Charles “Randy” Bemiss, 67, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Friday, May 19th, 2017.
Randall was born in Colby, Kansas on January 18, 1950, a son of the late Clara Aurilla (McCombs) and Marvin Charles Bemiss.
Survivors include sons, Trent Renner and wife Kelli, of Arizona, Travis Renner and wife Becky of Arizona; sisters, Lou Fischer and husband Joe, of Noel, Missouri, Linda Hayhurst, of Green Forrest, Arkansas. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by sister, Joyce Hoeb.
At the family’s request there will be no visitation as cremation has taken place.
A celebration of life service will be announced in August as the student athletes arrive and return to school.
Leave a Reply