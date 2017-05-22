Randall Charles “Randy” Bemiss, 67, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Friday, May 19th, 2017.

Randall was born in Colby, Kansas on January 18, 1950, a son of the late Clara Aurilla (McCombs) and Marvin Charles Bemiss.

Survivors include sons, Trent Renner and wife Kelli, of Arizona, Travis Renner and wife Becky of Arizona; sisters, Lou Fischer and husband Joe, of Noel, Missouri, Linda Hayhurst, of Green Forrest, Arkansas. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by sister, Joyce Hoeb.

At the family’s request there will be no visitation as cremation has taken place.

A celebration of life service will be announced in August as the student athletes arrive and return to school.