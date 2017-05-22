Over $6,000 raised in 10-FORE golf tournament



More than 130 golfers from across the state participated in the Ten-FORE golf tournament at the Salina Municipal Golf Course. The event brought in over $6,000 to help with Baby V’s medical bills.

“Baby V was born by emergency C-Section on September 11, 2016 at only 28 weeks Gestation weighing 3lbs and 8ozs. Upon delivery, Kyzer was taken to Wesley Medical Center where he received a blood transfusion due to blood loss during birth and spent 70 days in the NICU until he was strong enough to breathe on his own. Kyzer’s parents have endured a lot since he was born. Several trips to Wichita, staying with Kyzer while trying to care for two boys at home. After being home less than two months, Kyzer was taken to Salina Regional, placed on oxygen, IV fluids and tested positive for RSV on January 17th. He was taken by ambulance to Wesley Medical Center where they confirmed RSV and pneumonia. With this being the 2nd extended hospital stay, Kyzer’s parents have depleted their leave for work.”

According to a press release, Baby V is doing well and made a guest appearance at the tournament, “sporting his brand new camo helmet.”

“It may not seem like much, but we know every penny counts and this family greatly appreciates everybody who came out to show their support.