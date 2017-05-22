Multiple arrests made after $19,000 worth of methamphetamines found in motel



A report of suspicious activity led to multiple arrests and the seizure of $19,000 worth of methamphetamines at an Abilene motel over the weekend.

According to a police department news release, the Abilene Police Department received a call, reporting suspicious activity at a Super 8 Motel. Officers received consent to search room number 306 in the early morning hours of May 19.

“The search resulted in the discovery of 188 grams of methamphetamine, personal use marijuana and numerous items of drug paraphernalia. The methamphetamine has an estimated street value of approximately $19,000,” the press release said.

The Dickinson County Drug Enforcement Unit assisted in the investigation. Officers arrested 21-year-old Lindsey N. Whisenhunt, Salina and 34-year-old Bailey E O’Brien, Wichita, on numerous drug charges. The release stated that a third individual, Michael J. Thompson, Salina, was also arrested for an outstanding warrant from the Kansas Department of Corrections.