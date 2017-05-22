The Salina Post

Micro-surfacing roadway maintenance continues

On Monday, May 22 through Friday, May 26, Vance Brothers Construction Company will perform the annual micro-surfacing maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:

Mon, May 22

Front; Iron to Ash

Stack; Delaware to Missouri

Montrose; Crawford to South

Deborah; west of Skyline to Eastmoor

Melrose; Knollcrest to west of Fairdale

Skyline

Tues, May 23

Edgehill

Fredrich

McAdams east of Moundview

Wed, May 24

Knollcrest

Kaci Court

Kaci Circle

Moundview; Faith to Crawford

Thurs, May 25

Golfview

Manchester; Republic to McAdams

Meadowbrook

Fri, May 26

Front; Ash to Elm

Otis; 9th to Santa Fe and 4th to 3rd

Wayne; Lewis to Belmont and Huntington to Redhawk

Roads will be closed to traffic during construction for a period not to exceed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents will be provided sufficient notice of closures and special requests will be accommodated.

