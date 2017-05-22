Micro-surfacing roadway maintenance continues

On Monday, May 22 through Friday, May 26, Vance Brothers Construction Company will perform the annual micro-surfacing maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:

Mon, May 22 Front; Iron to Ash Stack; Delaware to Missouri Montrose; Crawford to South Deborah; west of Skyline to Eastmoor Melrose; Knollcrest to west of Fairdale Skyline Tues, May 23 Edgehill Fredrich McAdams east of Moundview Wed, May 24 Knollcrest Kaci Court Kaci Circle Moundview; Faith to Crawford Thurs, May 25 Golfview Manchester; Republic to McAdams Meadowbrook Fri, May 26 Front; Ash to Elm Otis; 9th to Santa Fe and 4th to 3rd Wayne; Lewis to Belmont and Huntington to Redhawk

Roads will be closed to traffic during construction for a period not to exceed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents will be provided sufficient notice of closures and special requests will be accommodated.