Micro-surfacing roadway maintenance continues

On Monday, May 22 through Friday, May 26, Vance Brothers Construction Company will perform the annual micro-surfacing maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:
|
Mon, May 22
|
Front; Iron to Ash
|
Stack; Delaware to Missouri
|
Montrose; Crawford to South
|
Deborah; west of Skyline to Eastmoor
|
Melrose; Knollcrest to west of Fairdale
|
Skyline
|
Tues, May 23
|
Edgehill
|
Fredrich
|
McAdams east of Moundview
|
Wed, May 24
|
Knollcrest
|
Kaci Court
|
Kaci Circle
|
Moundview; Faith to Crawford
|
Thurs, May 25
|
Golfview
|
Manchester; Republic to McAdams
|
Meadowbrook
|
Fri, May 26
|
Front; Ash to Elm
|
Otis; 9th to Santa Fe and 4th to 3rd
|
Wayne; Lewis to Belmont and Huntington to Redhawk
Roads will be closed to traffic during construction for a period not to exceed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents will be provided sufficient notice of closures and special requests will be accommodated.
Leave a Reply