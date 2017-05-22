The Salina Post

Man arrested for exposing himself in Salina store

Name: Kaumans,Raymond Dominic Blake
Charges: Lewd and lascivious; Exposing sex organs to another =>16

Authorities were called to the Salina Target, 2939 Market Place, around 12:20 p.m. yesterday after receiving a report of a man acting bizarre and in possession of a knife.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that an officer confronted the man, later identified as 24-year-old Raymond Kaumans, in the shoe aisle. Kaumans then allegedly exposed himself to the officer. A customer also reported that Kaumans exposed his penis to them.

Kaumans was taken into custody for lewd and lascivious; exposing sex organs to another =>16.

Comments

  4. Saw this person when we were driving down Crawford yesterday. He was all kinds of wacked out.. Pretty sure he was high on something. Get these type off the street. Why the hell did they let him out

