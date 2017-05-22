Man arrested for exposing himself in Salina store

Authorities were called to the Salina Target, 2939 Market Place, around 12:20 p.m. yesterday after receiving a report of a man acting bizarre and in possession of a knife.
Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that an officer confronted the man, later identified as 24-year-old Raymond Kaumans, in the shoe aisle. Kaumans then allegedly exposed himself to the officer. A customer also reported that Kaumans exposed his penis to them.
Kaumans was taken into custody for lewd and lascivious; exposing sex organs to another =>16.
