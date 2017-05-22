Lois L. Pruitt, 67, died May 20, 2017 in Lyons, KS. She was born Nov. 16, 1949 in Ellsworth to Francis and Edith Kratzer. She graduated from Geneseo High School and then attended airline school in Kansas City where she received certification as a reservation specialist. Lois retired as a bank teller from Lorraine State Bank. She had also worked at the Ellsworth Good Samaritan as a receptionist, El-Kan, and had operated a daycare. She enjoyed attending her Grandchildren’s activities, family vacations, gardening, mowing, cookie baking, walking and having tea with Joyce. Lois attended the United Methodist Church of Geneseo, along with being active in their Bible study, EHU, Geneseo 55+ Club, Ladies Thanksgiving Club and American Legion Auxiliary, a 4-H leader and cookie chairman for the Girl Scouts.

On Sept. 21, 1968, she married Donald Pruitt in Frederick, KS. He survives along with their daughter, Kendra (Shawn) Ploutz, Kanopolis; son, Brian (Deanna) Pruitt, Kanopolis; Sisters, Betty Splitter, Sylvan Grove, KS, Barbara Logan, Lyons, KS, Pat Hirsch, Glasco, KS and brother, Junior Kratzer, Geneseo; Grandchildren; Jordann (Will) McGinnis, Blake Ploutz, Riann Pruitt and Breanna Pruitt. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Dawn Pruitt and Grandson, Dalton Ploutz.

Visitation will be Tuesday, 1-8:00 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 5-8:00 at Parsons Funeral Home.

Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at the United Methodist Church of Geneseo.

Memorials may be given to the Geneseo Cemetery, Geneseo 55+ Club or the United Methodist Church of Geneseo, c/o the funeral home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.