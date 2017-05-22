LeiLani “Lani” Leigh Porter, 57, of Lindsborg, passed away May 21, 2017.

She was born June 25, 1959, the daughter of James and Constance (Benson) Costley in San Diego, CA.

Lani was united in marriage to Rick Porter on August, 19, 1977 in Salina, KS.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Costley, sister, Colleen Winters, and granddaughter, Lily Grimmett.

Lani is survived by her husband, Rick, mother, Constance Jantz (John), daughters: Rachelle Grimmett (Justin), Nicole Houser (Adam), Jennalee Willis, brothers: James Costley (Letha), Wayne Hackney (Chris), John Nelson (Jeanie), Benjamin Jantz (Greta), and Mike Jantz, sisters: Linnette Burger (Brad), Laura Shepherd (Ron), Paula Jantz, Shelli Moon (Brian), and eleven grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, May 26, at 11:00am at the Evangelical Covenant Church, Lindsborg.

Memorials may be designated for the Porter family in care of Christians Funeral Home 103 N. Washington, PO Box 386, Lindsborg, KS 67456.

