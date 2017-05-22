Kansas House rejects another plan to raise your income taxes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the Kansas Legislature’s debate over raising taxes to fix the state budget and provide extra funds to public schools (all times local):

8:35 p.m.

The Kansas House has rejected a proposal that would have raised income taxes to fix the state budget and provide additional funds for public schools.

The vote Monday night was 68-53 against a bill raising $1.2 billion over two years. House and Senate negotiators will have to draft a new plan.

The measure would have raised income tax rates and eliminated an exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners.

The plan would have undone most of the past income tax cuts championed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback. But rates would have remained lower than they were before the tax-cutting began in 2012.

Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $887 million through June 2019 and the state Supreme Court ruled in March that the state’s education funding is inadequate.

