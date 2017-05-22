PEABODY – Jim Beisel, 76, of Herington, died early Saturday morning, May 20th, 2017, at the Newton Medical Center. He was the son of Spike and June Beisel.

Funeral services will be 2:00PM, Thursday, May 25th, 2017, at the Christian Church in Peabody, with Rev. James Pohlman, officiating. Military committal will follow 4:00 PM, at the Sunset Hill Cemetery in Herington. Family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00PM, Wednesday evening, at the Zeiner Funeral Home in Herington.

Mr. Beisel graduated from Herington High School with the class of 1959. He served in the United States Air Force from 1959 until he retired in 1979. He was a machinist at Boeing, a police officer, and a prior owner of West Walnut Market. He enjoyed watching science fiction movies on television, going to auctions, collecting antiques and glasswares, and mustang cars. He loved the young kids, which included watching, teasing, and helping them. He is preceded in death by two brothers Jerry and Gus Beisel, and his parents.

He married Shirley Elaine Pearson, at Greenville, MS, on August 30, 1987, she survives of the home in Peabody; he is survived by his children Karie Kahrl (Jonathan) of Flower Mound, TX, Tonya Coppock (Ray) of Collinsville, TX,James Beisel, Jr. (Christy) of Oklahoma City, OK, Rynie Beisel (Kati) of Edmond, OK, Darin Schlesener (Beth) of Hope, Dena Hall (Justin) of Colwich, Curtiss Schlesener (Lisa) of Herington; a brother Jack Beisel of Herington; 19 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.

The family requests memorials to the USD #398 Special Education, Peabody; and they may be sent to Zeiner Funeral Home, 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS, 67449.