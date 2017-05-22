Flatbed trailers stolen from Salina lot

Two 20-foot-long flatbed trailers were reportedly stolen from a Salina lot sometime this month.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that an employee at K-Four Trailer Sales went to collect a trailer from the business’s lot, located on the 1800 block of North Ninth, when they noticed it was missing. A lot count uncovered a second stolen trailer.

The first trailer was described as a black 20-foot-long PJ trailer with a tandem axle and a tilt bed. It was valued at $6,000. The second trailer was a black 20-foot-long PJ trailer with a tandem axle, a wooden deck and a tilt ramp. It was valued at $4,000.

Capt. Forrester said that the trailer locks had been cut off. They were valued at $53 each.