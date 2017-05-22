DAVID MICHAEL DOUBRAVA, 68

LAKE HAVASU, AZ

It is with great sadness that the family of David Michael Doubrava announces his passing after a heroic battle with cancer, on Thursday, May 11, 2017, at the age of 68 years. David was born to Ernest and Nina Doubrava in Ellsworth, Kansas. David will be forever remembered by his mother, Nina; wife, Linda; his children, Jeff, Ryan, and Jason; step-children, Teri, Julie, and Doug Johnson; grandchildren, Madisyn, Colin, Cameron, Emma, Lilly, Jackson, Peyton, Bella, Christian, and Brody; brothers Alan and Mark; sister-in-law, Kristi; and numerous family and friends.

A celebration of life service for David will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 10:30 am at Parsons Funeral Home located at 307 N. Lincoln Ave. in Ellsworth, Kansas. Inurnment will follow at the Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to The Polodori House Hospice, c/o the funeral home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.