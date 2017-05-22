Click It or Ticket enforcement begins Monday

Beginning Monday, and continuing through Sunday, June 4, travelers can expect increased police presence on the streets of Salina as the Salina Police Department joins 160 other law enforcement agencies in aggressively enforcing Kansas occupant restraint and other traffic laws as part of the 2017 Kansas Click It or Ticket campaign. This activity is supported by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT). Enforcement will occur around the clock. Officers will be out during the day and especially vigilant at night because seatbelt use diminishes after nightfall, meaning the likelihood of unrestrained crash injuries and deaths soars during those hours.
Drivers can expect strict enforcement of both the Kansas Safety Belt Use Act and the Kansas Child Passenger Safety Act. These statutes require that all vehicle occupants must be appropriately restrained. Law enforcement officers can stop vehicles and issue tickets when they observe front seat occupants, teens in any seat position, or children under the age of 14, riding without being properly restrained. Occupants, ages 14 and over, are cited individually. In the event that a passenger under the age of 14 is observed to be unrestrained the driver will be cited. The fine for an adult seat belt violation is $10 (no court costs). The fine for a youth (14-17) violation is $60 (no court costs), while the fine for a child (0-13) restraint violation is $60 + a court cost charge of as much as $118.
Children under the age of four must be correctly secured in an approved child safety seat. Children, ages four through seven, must be securely belted into an approved booster seat unless taller than 4 feet 9 inches or heavier than 80 pounds, in which case, the booster may be removed and the child belted in without it. Children, ages eight through 13 must be safety-belted. In addition, the act prohibits persons under the age of 14 from riding in any part of a vehicle not intended for carrying passengers, such as a pickup bed. For answers to child safety restraint questions and the location of the nearest safety seat fitting station, or safety seat technician, contact the Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office at 1-800-416-2522, or write ktsro@dccca.org.
The aim of Click It or Ticket is simple: to drastically reduce the number of preventable deaths and injuries that occur when unbelted drivers and passengers are involved in traffic crashes. According to KDOT, 93% of crash occupants who suffer no injuries of any kind are belted in. So, in general, unrestrained occupants who are involved in a crash have, at most, only about a 7% chance of emerging unscathed, not suffering some degree of injury. While seat belts may not always protect from serious or fatal injury, certainly no other piece of equipment within the vehicle provides more protection.
Kansas’ overall adult seat belt compliance rate is 87% and ranges, by county, from 61% to 96%, with occupants in rural counties generally less likely to buckle up than those in urban counties. According to KDOT, this rural-urban difference in seat belt rates is especially problematic because rural roadway conditions are, in general, less forgiving than those in urban areas and the consequences of driver misjudgment – such as unsafe speed and failure to buckle up – are likely to be more severe. Picture, for example, two lanes, narrow shoulders, ditches on both sides, and random culverts waiting to snag vehicles leaving the roadway. Or, consider the rollover crash, which is so much more prevalent on rural roadways than city streets. One of the grimmest duties a police officer is called upon to perform is to work a crash where an unrestrained occupant is partially or completely ejected, and then crushed by the rolling vehicle. It is easy to see why fully two-thirds of Kansas’ fatality crashes occur on rural roadways even though they see only one-third of all crashes.
Comments
back the blue says
What would it take to get people stopped for not maintaining their lane when turning? You know ending up in the same lane as when you started when you turn, not cutting to the far right lane on every corner?
What would it take to stop people from changing lanes in intersections?
I stopped an officer and asked him why the SPD did not ticket for these things and was told there are only 3 traffic cops total. The rest of the force is dealing with thefts and meth heads. I followed an officer from one end of town to the other a couple months ago. I pulled up next to him and said “Hey, there has been at least 4 traffic violations while I have followed you” He said “Hey I am on the phone, so did not see any of them” and sped off, still on the phone. Can he really be driving, playing on his computer and on the phone, not seeing whats happening in front of his car and be a “safe driver”.
I am a huge supporter of the police, in this town and others. However, it does seem that the local police department is doing more in terms of taking reports than they do in actually stopping or preventing crime. Unless it is drug related, then you are screwed.
I hope while they are looking for seatbelt violations they keep their eyes open for the the rest of the dangerous traffic violations as well. Stopping those other violations will keep the need for the seatbelts lower.
PrimitivePete says
“I’m here from the government and I just want to help you.”