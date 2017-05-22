Carolyn Marie Huber, 73, of Salina, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Holiday Resort in Salina. She was born Feb. 10, 1946, in Torrance, Calif., to Albert and Mordena Huber.

Carol graduated from Escondido High School in 1964. She had numerous college degrees of which she was very proud. Carol spent much of her life in Escondido, Calif., and Littlefield, Texas. She married Jeff Bodily July 12, 1980. In 2002 Carol moved to Salina and lived here until her death.

She participated in the SER program and worked at Catholic Charities as both a receptionist and with their emergency aid assistance program. Carol loved helping others and those around her loved her. She loved designing her websites, reading, doing crafts and enjoying her pets.

Carol is survived by: her mother, Mordena Puulei of Valley Springs, Calif.; daughter, Celeste Davenport (Thomas Peth) and granddaughter, Samantha Peth of Ogden, Utah; son, Rodney Pitman of Colorado Springs; sister, Vivian Moore of Northern California; and aunt, Ruth Phillips of Grapevine, Texas.

She was preceded in death by: her father; a three year old daughter; two baby sons; brother, Charles Huber; grandparents, John and Maybell Masters; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and very dear friends.

A graveside service will be officiated by Sr. Judy Stephens of Concordia at the Littlefield Memorial Park, Littlefield, Texas.

Carol asked in lieu of flowers, memorials to the Heart Foundation for research of hypo plastic left heart syndrome in memory of her three babies, or to the Save an Animal Foundation, in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina.