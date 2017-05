A Salina man reported an estimated $5,000 in tools stolen from the back of his pickup truck over the weekend.

Authorities said that the truck was parked on the 700 block of Comanche. The theft occurred between 8 and 8:30 a.m. on May 20. The victim is still putting together a list of the items taken but a police spokesperson said that the 9800 OGIO bag that was stolen contain an estimated $5,000 in assorted RC brand tools.