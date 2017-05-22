Albert F. Reimer – Hillsboro

Our dad, Albert F. Reimer 90, with a lifelong career in the automobile business in central Kansas passed away Friday May 19, 2017 of natural causes. Visitation will be at Jost Funeral Home in Hillsboro on Friday May 26 from 9:00–10:00 followed by a private family burial at the Gnadenau Church cemetery. The public is invited to a celebration of life service at 10:30 at the Parkview Mennonite Brethren Church, Hillsboro, KS.

Albert was born on October 3, 1926 on a farmstead in Meade County, KS. The depression and dust bowl era affected his youth which limited his educational opportunities to eight grades. He married Vada M. Wagler in 1947 and established their home in Fowler, KS. They were married for 68 years.

Albert was a long time businessman and entrepreneur. He started his first business in Meade County in 1947 where he owned and operated Reimer Service Station. His interest in automobiles began with buying and selling one car at a time. They moved to Dodge City, KS in 1949 and established a used car and truck dealership. His brother, John Reimer, was actively involved with Albert in pursuing and growing the automobile business.

In 1955 Albert, Vada and their family relocated to Hillsboro to establish Albert Reimer Motors. As their business grew they received numerous outstanding achievement awards. In 1966 Albert created Reimer Leasing, Inc., a consumer and business vehicle leasing company. In 1968 he formed a van conversion company named Western Turtle Top, Inc., specializing in handicap vehicles. In 1971 Albert and his brother, John, expanded the automobile business to McPherson and Newton under the name Reimer Ford Lincoln Mercury. Along with the Ford Lincoln Mercury franchises they added Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and AMC.

Residing in Hillsboro, Albert served on the Board of Directors of the Salem Hospital, Chamber of Commerce and project chairman in the Kiwanis Club. He became actively involved with the business growth of the city and was president of Hillsboro Development Corporation.

He opened the Reimer Classic Car Museum in the 1980’s composed of “Famous Fords.”

In 1995 his interests turned to real estate and Carriage Hills residential development began under his leadership.

Albert made an impact in the lives of many pursuing business and entrepreneur ventures. He placed a high value on his friends and family and enjoyed watching them achieve their goals. His countless gestures of generosity were appreciated by many. He found great joy in giving anonymously.

Albert served on numerous church committees at the Parkview Mennonite Brethren Church and was chairman of the Board of Trustees for 24 years. His faith and spiritual values were a focal part of his life. He was a dedicated husband and father to his wife and six children and counted his family as his greatest blessing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna Reimer, his wife Vada, his brother John Reimer and a grandson, Alex Schroeder. He is survived by his children, Gerald Reimer (Lois Parsons) of Wilsonville, Oregon, Charlene Ediger (Gordon) of Kansas City, Melvin Reimer of Hillsboro, Janet Faul (Monte) of Harvey, North Dakota, Beverly Dick (Greg) of Baldwin City, KS , Marcia Schroeder (Ryan) of Kansas City, MO. Nineteen grandchildren, Sandi Kruger (Brian), Joy Reimer, Scott Reimer, Andrea Needham (Michael), Ryan Ediger (Kelly), Grayson Ediger (Monica), Jessica Kosak (Michael), Lindsay Reese (Jared), Abby Buchmiller (Dustan), Mason Dick, McKinley Dick, Addison Dick, Jillian Dick, Eric Schroeder (Kaili), Alex Schroeder, Braden Schroeder, Haylie Schroeder, Kinsey Schroeder and Ellie Schroeder. Fifteen great grandchildren…Amber Reimer, Avarie, Ella and Hudson Needham, Sebastian and Penelope Ediger, Lily and Josie Kosak, Brinley, Brady and Brett Reese, Oliver Buchmiller, Easton, Josie and Cooper Schroeder. Survivors include many nieces, nephews, sister and brothers in law, and his home caregiver, Ruthanne Wells.

Memorials have been established with the MB Foundation and Parkview Mennonite Brethren Church, Hillsboro, KS. Tributes may be sent to the family via jostfuneralhome.com.