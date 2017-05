HARPER COUNTY – A Kansas man died in an accident just before 7p.m. Saturday in Harper County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Robert B. Sharp, 76, Anthony, was in a field at southwest 40th Road and Southwest 10th Avenue just south of Anthony.

As he extended the boom on an Apache chemical sprayer it touched the electrical line.

Sharp was electrocuted.

He was transported to Prairie Rose Funeral Home in Anthony.