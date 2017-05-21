Kan. juror’s impartiality queried before sex assault trial acquittal

HOLTON, Kan. (AP) — Unsealed transcripts show that prosecutors during a Kansas trial in which a man was acquitted of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl questioned the impartiality of a juror after her husband posted online that the case was a “witch hunt.”

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the juror was kept on the Jackson County panel that last month cleared Jacob Ewing of sex charges.

The newspaper said unsealed transcripts of a closed-door meeting with the judge show that a prosecutor voiced concerns about the juror and the town where the trial took place.

Allegations against the Ewing man have divided 3,300-resident town of Holton. Transcripts show the juror admitted that she didn’t want to be on the panel out of fear of being confronted in Holton by people involved in the case.