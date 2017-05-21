Hillsboro – Jay McClure, 71, died May 20, 2017 at his residence in Hillsboro. He was born July 27, 1945 to John and Pearl (Hagadorn) Warren in Portis, Kansas. He owned and operated the Dari Ette in Hillsboro for many years. He married Cathy Stacy December 31, 1971 at Newton. Survivors include: wife, Cathy McClure of Hillsboro; son, Rick (Tyler) McClure – Burgen of Wichita; daughter, Karen Fryhover of Hillsboro; 2 grandchildren, Jordan and Abby Fryhover; brother in law, Max (Jan) Stacy of Wichita; sister, Linda (Ben) Streit of Tipton, KS; sister in law, Morna Rochelle of Durham; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Celebration of Life Service 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2017 at the American Legion in Hillsboro. Committal service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2017 at Gaylord Cemetery of Gaylord, Kansas. Memorials to Hillsboro American Legion Post 366 in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com