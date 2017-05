Janet L. Dessormeau, 77, of Salina, passed away Saturday, May 20, 2017. She was born Jan. 13, 1940, in Lincoln, Neb., the daughter of Louis and Clara (Law) Tyson.

Survivors include: her children, Dolly Nugent, and Brian Dessormeau; and siblings, Vera Lechner, Patricia Meyer and Jon Tyson.

Cremation has been chosen and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Ryan Mortuary, Salina, is handling arrangements.