Darrell D. Haley, aka Plumber Haley, 83, Delphos died Saturday, May 20, 2017 at the Salina Regional Health Center. He was born May 13, 1934 on the family farm to William Richard and Mary Jo (Asmussen) Haley.

Darrell was a 1951 graduate of Delphos High School and shortly thereafter he was drafted into the United States Army and served from 1956-1958. On September 19, 1961 Darrell and Marjorie Kennedy were united in marriage. He worked as a plumber, rancher, and farmer for many years.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marjorie on March 18, 1990; brother, Donald Haley and his wife Jean; and sister, Beverly Nelson.

Survivors include his children, Elaine Bowers and husband Charlie, Louise Reiff, and Michael Haley; brother-in-law, John A. Nelson; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 23 at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis, where the family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00. Graveside services will be at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, May 24 at the Delphos Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Darrell D. Haley Memorial Fund which will be designated at a later date.