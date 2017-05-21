Charles W. Geering, Sr., 85, died May 17, 2017 at Holiday Resort Nursing Home, Salina. He was born Nov. 15, 1931 in Hunter, the son of Theodore and Goldie Turner Geering. He married Winifred E. Musgrove on Feb. 21, 1958 at University United Methodist Church, Salina. Survivors include two sons, Charles Geering, Jr, Salina, Larry (Sheila) Geering, Thornton, Co, daughter Gayla (Lloyd) Choitz, Geneseo, brother, Donald (Judy) Geering, Brighton, CO, sister in law, Judy Dee Geering, Wamego. There are four granddaughters, Valerie Choitz (Lance) Morris, Sarah Geering Smith, Abby Geering (Joe) Demory; six great granddaughters, Kiana Stewart, Ariel Stewart, Mikaley Smith, Emma Smith, Molly Demory, and Grace Demory; and two great grandsons, Kaleb and Braden Morris. His nephews are Brian (Kristi) Geering, Justin (Michelle) Geering; niece, Jennifer Geering and great nieces, Abbie and Audrey Geering.

Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Winifred, daughter, Bianca Curling, granddaughter, Katie Choitz Stewart and brother, Robert Geering.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at Ryan Mortuary, Salina. Burial will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Spillman Cemetery, rural Lincoln County. Friends may call at Ryan Mortuary on Monday from noon until 8 p.m. where the family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Salina or the Salina Animal Shelter.