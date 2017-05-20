The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Police ask for help to locate Kan. kidnapping suspect in stolen car

by Leave a Comment

Jackson-photo Topeka Police

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping.

Just before 7p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 21st and SE Rice Road to speak to the victim of a kidnapping, according to a media release.

Police are looking for 42-year-old Jesse Jerome Jackson. He is described as 6 foot 1-inches tall and weighs 196 pounds.  He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants and last seen leaving the scene in the victim’s

Stock photo of KIA Forte

Kia Forte with Kansas tag 617EIF.  He is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

He was in possession of a knife during the incident.  If you see him, please call 911.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *