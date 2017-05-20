Another round of substantial rainfall reported in Salina, central Kansas

SALINE COUNTY – Friday’s storm provided more significant rainfall to Saline County and the region.

After Thursday’s flooding rains, areas of Dickinson County reported another .91 to an additional 2.95 inches of rain on Friday.

Residents in Saline County reported .56 to just less then 1-inch of moisture over the past 24-hours.

Portions of northwest Ottawa County reported 2.87 inches of rain.

An additional 1.45 inches of rain fell in Lincoln County. Ellsworth County received .92 to approximately 1.16 inches of rain.

Most of McPherson County reported 1.50 to 2-inches of additional moisture.

Sunshine will return on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 50 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday night.