2 dead, 1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle Kansas crash

ANDERSON COUNTY –Two people died in an accident just before 3p.m. Friday in Anderson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Lexus GX driven by Stephen Bauer, 75, Baldwin City, was southbound on U.S. 169 one mile north of Colony.

The driver lost control of the vehicle. It crossed the center line a and hit a Mack truck.

Bauer and a passenger Allison Bauer, 57, Baldwin City, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver Zachariah E. Breen, 27, Wellsville, was transported to the Anderson County Hospital.

Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.