UPDATE: Kan. teen dies from injuries after SUV rolls down embankment

GEARY COUNTY – One of two Kansas teens injured in an accident just before 4p.m. Monday has died.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Ford Explorer driven by Dayton A. Bilyeu,18, Milford, was northbound on U.S. 77 eight miles north of Junction City.

The SUV crossed the center line, entered the west shoulder, traveled back to the east, began to roll, hit a guard rail, and continued to roll down an embankment.

Bilyeu was transported to Geary Community Hospital. His sister, a passenger in the SUV Katelynne A. Bilyeu, 15, Milford, was transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital where she died.

Both were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

Junction City Principal Melissa Sharp sent the following to JCHS parents:

It is with heavy heart that I write this note today. This morning, we had a sophomore student, Katelynne Bilyeu, pass away. Katie was involved in a single car accident after school this week, which led her to be transported to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City.

Today, I spoke to her mother, father and brother by phone, and as they prepare the funeral, they want to thank all of you for your outreach and support over the last few days. Services are pending at this time, but they believe they will occur on Monday or Tuesday. It will be an open ceremony, with all staff and students invited. When we receive more details, we will communicate the specifics through our District Communications office.

Katelynne has a senior brother, Dayton. It was the desire of the family to have Dayton at graduation practice on Friday, and for him to participate in the Saturday commencement event. They believe this is what his sister would have wanted. I would ask all of you reading this note make an effort to lift him, and his family, up this weekend.

I would also ask that you check on your own student and how they are responding to Katelynne’s untimely death. Our district crisis team is on site for our students; and we will continue to offer counseling support for as long as you believe your student needs the service.

Please let me know how we can further support your needs.