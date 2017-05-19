Storm damage, flooded roads reported in Dickinson County

DICKINSON COUNTY -There was some damage reported in Dickinson County from Thursday evening’s storms and over 4-inches of rain in some areas.

On Nicholson Road, the west side of town Chapman there was some roof damage to one house and a power poles snapped off. There was also some out building damage on that west side of Chapman, according to Emergency Management Director for Dickinson County, Chancey Smith,

After the storm there were flash flooding issues in Dickinson County.

“Probably five spots between Abilene and Chapman on Old 40 had water going over the roads so they had to put barricades up for a couple of hours,” according to Smith.

Old Highway 40 was open Friday morning.

He said, “A lot of county roads have washed really hard and had water across the top of them. We had to close them and now some of them are impassable.

There were no injuries reported.