Significant rainfall reported in Salina, across central Kansas

SALINE COUNTY – In addition to the storm damage, the National Weather Service reported significant rain fall in central Kansas.

Ellsworth and Dickinson County were the big rainfall winners. Several areas of Dickinson County reported 4 and 5-inch rainfall totals.

From 1.80 to over 3 inches of rain was reported in Ellsworth. Ottawa County reported just more than 1-inch of moisture.

Saline County reported from .85 to just less than 2.5 inches of rain. From .21- .85 inches of moisture fell in McPherson County.

The National Weather Service is forecasting an 80 percent chance of more rain in the region today and Friday night. There is a 20 percent chance for rain Saturday.