Sheriff: Naked woman on Kan. highway may have jumped from vehicle

Cullison, Kansas is 9 miles west of Pratt-google map

PRATT COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Pratt County are investigating an accident involving someone reportedly jumping from a vehicle

Just before 6:30 a.m. Friday, a call came into Pratt County Emergency Dispatch of a “naked woman” on the side of Highway 54 one mile east of Cullison, according to a media release.

Units from the Pratt County Sheriff’s office, Pratt County EMS and Kansas Highway Patrol responded and found a 44-year old woman in the north ditch bleeding from injuries that she sustained from jumping from a moving vehicle.

She was transported to the Pratt Regional Medical Center for treatment.

No additional details were released.

