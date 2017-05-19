Saline County Sheriff’s Office storm damage report
Residential Damage
-
3613 S Lightville Rd
-
Shingles and minor roof damage, residents were ok
-
-
3419 S Crest Ln
-
Tree fell on side of house, residents reported tree in bathroom, but were ok
-
-
2841 S Burma Rd (Salina Speedway)
-
Press box roof caved in, concession bathrooms destroyed, ticket both roof destroyed, bleachers blown through protective fence onto racetrack. Nobody was on scene during incident.
-
-
2552 W Cottonwood Ln
-
Siding and insulation blown off down to the studs, residents were ok.
-
-
1245 N Fairchilds Rd
-
Tree through roof of house, residents were ok.
-
Power Lines
-
824 E Shipton Rd – Tree smoking
-
800 N Fairchilds – 2 poles snapped at base leaning over roadway
-
Halstead/Crawford – power lines arching
-
Halstead/K140 Hwy – Transformers blown off power pole/power lines down
-
1500 S Burma Rd – Power pole snapped near base
-
Ohio/Waterwell – Power line down
-
2161 W Watkins Rd – 3 power poles on ground in field
-
Waterwell/Hedville 6-7 power poles down across the roadway
-
5000 W Cloud St – broken power line
Trees down in roadway Signs missing
-
Halstead/Crawford - MP 95A sign damaged
-
Lightville/Schilling - Burma/K140 Hwy 2 of 3 signs missing
-
Waterwell/Lightville - K140/State Railroad sign broken
-
Muir/K140 Hwy
Leave a Reply