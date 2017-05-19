The Salina Post

Saline County Sheriff’s Office storm damage report

Residential Damage
  • 3613 S Lightville Rd 
    • Shingles and minor roof damage, residents were ok
  • 3419 S Crest Ln
    • Tree fell on side of house, residents reported tree in bathroom, but were ok
  • 2841 S Burma Rd (Salina Speedway)
    • Press box roof caved in, concession bathrooms destroyed, ticket both roof destroyed, bleachers blown through protective fence onto racetrack. Nobody was on scene during incident.
  • 2552 W Cottonwood Ln
    • Siding and insulation blown off down to the studs, residents were ok.
  • 1245 N Fairchilds Rd
    • Tree through roof of house, residents were ok.
Power Lines
  • 824 E Shipton Rd – Tree smoking
  • 800 N Fairchilds – 2 poles snapped at base leaning over roadway
  • Halstead/Crawford – power lines arching
  • Halstead/K140 Hwy – Transformers blown off power pole/power lines down
  • 1500 S Burma Rd – Power pole snapped near base
  • Ohio/Waterwell – Power line down
  • 2161 W Watkins Rd – 3 power poles on ground in field
  • Waterwell/Hedville 6-7 power poles down across the roadway
  • 5000 W Cloud St – broken power line
Trees down in roadway Signs missing
  • Halstead/Crawford - MP 95A sign damaged
  • Lightville/Schilling - Burma/K140 Hwy 2 of 3 signs missing
  • Waterwell/Lightville - K140/State Railroad sign broken
  • Muir/K140 Hwy

