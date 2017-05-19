Police: 16-year-old reports alleged rape, burglary in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Riley County are investigating an alleged sexual assault, aggravated battery and burglary.

A 16-year-old girl told police a suspect known to her forced his way into her residence in Manhattan and raped her, according to the Friday morning Riley County Police incident report.

This is the 17th rape reported in Manhattan in the first quarter of 2017, compared to 8 over the same period last year.

Manhattan authorities reported a total of 40 rapes in 2016.

No additional details were released.