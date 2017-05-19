Meda I Richardson 98 died May 17, 2017 at Good Samaritan Society, Lyons. Born December 24, 1918 at Lamont, Oklahoma to Charles Ellsworth & Izata Ruth Mitchell Bowersock. She was a homemaker, longtime resident and a member of the United Methodist Church, Lyons. She married Raymond C. “Rich” Richardson on July 4, 1938 at Pawhuska, Oklahoma, he died on May 22, 1997.

She is survived by son, David & Susan Richardson, Springfield, Illinois; daughter, Jan Richardson, Jackson, Mississippi; 3 Grandchildren, Christian Marquette, Wyatt Hansen, Lilly Hansen; Sister, Betty Fessenden, Irving, Texas.

Preceded in death by sister, Willia May Jefferies; brothers, Lee Bowersock, Ray Corn, Dan Bowersock.

Funeral Service is 2:00 P.M., Monday, May 22, 2017 at United Methodist Church, Lyons with Rev. Kim Shank officiating. Burial will be in the Lyons Municipal Cemetery.

Visitation, 10:00 A.M. until service time Monday at the United Methodist Church. Memorials are suggested to Good Samaritan Society in care of Birzer Funeral Home. Lyons.