Max William Hoesli, 84, Minneapolis, went to be with his Lord and savior on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at the Ottawa County Health Center, Minneapolis. He was born August 20, 1932 in Delphos to Max William and Eva Edna (Paquette) Hoesli.

Billy Max, as he was often called, attended Grover Country School and was a 1951 graduate of Minneapolis High School. He attended Kansas State University until he was called to duty in the United States Army from November 1952 to September 1954. Max married Darlene Rose Krizek on September 23, 1952. They lived in Fort Sill, OK for two years and then returned to Minneapolis before moving to the family farm where they lived until 2012.

Max was a farmer and stockman for many years and served as an Ottawa County Commissioner for 24 years. He also enjoyed greeting the public while working in Buck Shea and Wayne Reed’s gas stations. Max and Darlene hosted the Lean To Christian Center in their home for several years. Max served the Lord in many different ways. Max led worship services, bible studies, prison ministry, and was a faithful witness.

Max was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Darlene; sister, Donna Steinbrock; brother LaRoy Hoesli; and grandson, Samuel Hoesli.

Survivors include his children, Steve (Deb) Hoesli, Mark (Julie Heberly) Hoesli, Thom Hoesli, and Vicki (Harold) Walker; brother-in-law, Clarence McDonald; grandchildren, Abby (Kevin) Burgell, Ashly (John Cellner) Hoesli, Jeremiah (Leah) Hoesli, Jonas (Maggie) Hoesli, Sheldon (Jenny) Hoesli, Isiah Hoesli, Megan (Justin Harcus) Perusek, Cameron (Jessi Day) Walker, and Courtney (Scott Kuder) Walker; and great-grandchildren, Shyann Somers, Harper Burgell, Bella Hoesli, Logan Barnhart, Jackson Brooks, Carter Hoesli, Max, Crocker, and Eli Hoesli, Jada Harding, and Joseph Perusek.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 A.M., Monday, May 22, 2017 at the Bennington Bible Church, 824 N. Nelson, Bennington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bohemian Hills Turkey Hunt for Veterans and may be left in care of Wilson Family Funeral Home, 405 Argyle, Minneapolis, KS 67467.