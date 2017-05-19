HERINGTON – Marlene Kay Burr, of Herington, died Thursday, May 18th, 2017, at her home in Herington. She was born April 3, 1951, at Madison Lake, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Waldo E. and Lottie (Kopp) Smith.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30am, Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017, at the Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington with Father Soosai Rathinam, officiating. Burial will follow at the St. John Catholic Cemetery. Preceding the service, there will be a vigil service at the funeral home beginning at 10:15am.

She graduated from Hayden High School of Topeka. She had worked as cashier at Suttons Grocery Store-North in Topeka. She married Michael Allan Burr on November 10, 1980, in Topeka. She is preceded in death by a sister Joyce Roberts; a brother Gary Smith; and her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Burr of the home in Herington; two brothers Michael Smith, Alan Smith (wife-Karen), a sister Loretta Smith (companion-Rick Silva) and they are all of Topeka; a twin sister Marilyn Krawcyk (husband-Wayne) of Tampa Bay, FL; and many nieces and nephews.

The family requests memorials to the Herington Hospital Foundation or Hospice of Dickinson County; and may be sent in care of the Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington Chapel, 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS 67449-3038.