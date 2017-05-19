Kathleen Madigan booked at the Stiefel Theatre

Nov. 3

Kathleen Madigan is one of the most respected comedians of her generation; over her 25 year career Madigan has performed on nearly every standup television show ever made: Leno, Letterman, Conan, Ferguson and most recently in 2015 on the new The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, and she recently filmed her fifth appearance on Ron White’s Salute To The Troops set to air in the spring of 2015 on CMT.. She was nominated for a 2014 American Comedy Award for Best Concert Comic and her third hour-long special, Madigan Again, which iTunes named one of the Best Comedy Albums of 2013, premiered exclusively on Netflix to rave reviews and is available on CD, DVD and download. She’s released 5 CDs and 3 DVDs and starred in 1 Netflix special, 1 Showtime special, 2 HBO specials, 3 Comedy Central specials and 4 CMT Salute to the Troops specials with Ron White. Tickets start at $25.