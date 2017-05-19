The Salina Post

Kansas woman jailed after man apparently run over, body moved

Moore-photo Butler Co.

BUTLER COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities have made an arrest in connection with the fatal hit and run near Andover early Saturday May 13, according to a  social media report.

Authorities say it appears that a man was run over in rural Butler County and his body dumped six miles away

Detectives later found the missing clothing items and a cell phone in a ditch near the Andover YMCA. Sheriff Kelly Herzet says the man was last seen alive walking away from a nearby Arby’s restaurant just after midnight Friday.

Virginia Moore, 33, Augusta, is begin held in the Butler County Jail. The arrest and a successful conclusion to this case was the result of a tip from a citizen, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.

