Interview with Congressman Marshall May 19, 2017 by Salina Radio Staff First District Congressman Roger Marshall First District Kansas Congressman Roger Marshall was interviewed by Randy Picking Thursday and it aired Friday morning on KINA Coffee Talk. Segment 1 http://thepost.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/Congressman-Marshall-Interview-segment-1.mp3 Segment 2 http://thepost.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/Congressman-Marshall-Interview-segment-2.mp3
Leave a Reply