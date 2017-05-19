Crimestoppers: Suspects vandalize building

Sometime between March 27, 2017 and May 12, 2017, unknown suspects broke into the old Stuckey’s building located at 11524 S. Old 81 Hwy (near I-135 exit 78). Entry was gained by kicking in a door. Once inside the suspects damaged numerous items:

Spray painted graffiti on the walls, broken ceiling fan and light fixtures, deployed fire extinguisher, grease all over the floor and a broken game camera. Total damage was estimated to be at least $1000.

Photographs of the possible suspects are included with this release.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.