2 critically injured after hit and run Kan. crash into stalled vehicle

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Police are searching for a driver accused of crashing into the rear of a stalled vehicle as two people tried to push it off a Lawrence road.

KMBC-TV reports that the hit-and-run crash happened just before 1 a.m. Friday. The two people who were pushing the stalled vehicle were taken to area hospitals in critical condition. Two people inside the stalled vehicle were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they found the truck, but are still looking for the driver.