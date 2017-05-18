Virgil A. Stegman, 84, of Salina, passed away Wednesday May 17, 2017. He was born, in Ness City, to John and Margert (Dinkel) Stegman.

Virgil was raised on the family farm and proudly served in the U.S. Army. He worked for USD 305 for over 29 years in the maintenance department. Outside of work Virgil kept busy landscaping, gardening, and fixing anything that had a motor.

Virgil is survived by: his children, Zandra Rotrock (Chester), Wanda Budke (John), Brenda Nitsch (Danny), and Verlin Stegman; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: his wife, Esther in 1989; son, Steven; and great-grandchild, Evan.

Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday, May 21, with Rosary beginning at 6 p.m., all at Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, May 22, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Salina. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Salina.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.