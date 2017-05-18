Updated Ranch Home – 1326 E Woodland Ave

Updated Ranch Home, perfect for Investors or 1st Time Hope Buyers! Updates include New Carpet, Fresh New Interior Paint, and New Roof. Full Unfinished Basement provides tons of Storage Space. Washer/Dryer Hook ups on Main Floor & in Basement. Refrigerator and Stove to Remain. Huge Privacy Fenced Yard for entertaining guests. Call the office today for your private showing!

For this and other homes for sale in Salina and surrounding areas, go to www.AdvantageSalina.com/nmx178 49&s=sp2

RE/MAX Advantage Realtors®, Inc.