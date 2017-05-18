The Salina Post

Tornado watch in effect until 11 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch at 3:20 p.m. for Saline and surrounding counties. The watch is in effect until 11 p.m. tonight.

“Salina area, basically you are not in the high-risk region, you are in the moderate region,” Chance Hayes, warning coordination meteorologist said in a noon conference call. “The better chances for stronger tornadoes is going to be well to the southwest. The main issue Salina is going to have to worry about could be the potential for large hail and wind.”

Hayes said he expected it to be the worst in the evening hours.

Tornado Watch in effect for:

BARBER               BARTON              BUTLER
CHASE                CHAUTAUQUA          CLARK
COMANCHE             COWLEY              EDWARDS
ELK                  ELLSWORTH           FINNEY
FORD                 GRAY                GREENWOOD
HARPER               HARVEY              HASKELL
HODGEMAN             KINGMAN             KIOWA
MARION               MCPHERSON           MEADE
NESS                 PAWNEE              PRATT
RENO                 RICE                RUSH
SALINE               SEDGWICK            SEWARD
STAFFORD             SUMNER

Comments

  1. Then why is Salina now in a Particularly Dangerous Situation Tornado Watch? Why are tornado watches so far north and east now if your story is accurate? This is typical of Eagle and Shane McClintock’s downplaying of weather situations. The last time Salina was in a PDS Tornado Watch, we NARROWLY missed being hit by a monster EF4. You guys are downplaying way, way too much! Tell people the truth!

    Reply

