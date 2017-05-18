Tornado watch in effect until 11 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch at 3:20 p.m. for Saline and surrounding counties. The watch is in effect until 11 p.m. tonight.

“Salina area, basically you are not in the high-risk region, you are in the moderate region,” Chance Hayes, warning coordination meteorologist said in a noon conference call. “The better chances for stronger tornadoes is going to be well to the southwest. The main issue Salina is going to have to worry about could be the potential for large hail and wind.”

Hayes said he expected it to be the worst in the evening hours.

Tornado Watch in effect for:

BARBER BARTON BUTLER CHASE CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS ELK ELLSWORTH FINNEY FORD GRAY GREENWOOD HARPER HARVEY HASKELL HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA MARION MCPHERSON MEADE NESS PAWNEE PRATT RENO RICE RUSH SALINE SEDGWICK SEWARD STAFFORD SUMNER