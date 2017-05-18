Tornado warning in effect for Saline Co. until 7 p.m.

Tornado Warning

National Weather Service Wichita KS

559 PM CDT THU MAY 18 2017

The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

Saline County in central Kansas…

* Until 700 PM CDT

* At 559 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Brookville, or 13 miles east of Kanopolis, moving

northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near…

Smolan around 610 PM CDT.

Salina around 625 PM CDT.

New Cambria around 630 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Salina

Airport, Glendale and Falun.

#

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 81 and 95.

Interstate 70 between Mile Markers 236 and 259.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.