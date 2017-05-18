Sheriff asks for help to locate stolen truck, suspects

THOMAS COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities in northwest Kansas are investigating a vehicle theft and asking the public for help to locate suspects.

Just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, a vehicle was stolen from the 3300 block of County Road approximately 3 miles west and one mile south of Menlo in Thomas County, according to the sheriff’s department.

The vehicle was a Green 1998 Ford F150 single cab with silver trim on the bottom. The pickup also had a large silver fuel tank in the bed. The pickup was bearing a Kansas tag of 245CKK.

Another vehicle left with the Green Ford F150. This was a White Ford pickup, possibly also an F150, that is believed to be around the same model year. It was an extended cab, 2 1/2 door, with front right fender damage and possibly plastic on the rear window. The vehicle tag is unknown at this time.

The Green Ford F150 was last seen going east toward Menlo with a white male driver.

The White Ford pickup was last seen going west toward Highway 83 with two white male occupants.

The driver of the Green Ford F150 was believed to be approximately 6 foot 3 inches tall and wearing a dark ballcap, dark shirt, and dark jeans.