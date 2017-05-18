The Salina Post

Severe weather possible Thursday afternoon and evening

by

The threat for severe storms increases once again Thursday late afternoon and evening. Very large hail, damaging straight-line winds and heavy rain and flooding will be a concern. Additionally, a few strong to violent tornadoes are possible. The greatest potential for this higher-end severe weather will be generally south of I-70 and west of I-135. Please review your severe weather action plan today!

