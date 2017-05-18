Report: Tornado that hit Barton County rated EF-3

BARTON COUNTY – Tuesday’s tornado stayed on the ground over a 30-mile path starting as an EF3 near Great Bend and an EF2 when it hit Pawnee Rock, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado finally lifted as it approached Hoisington.

Top wind speeds were reported at approximately 135 miles-per-hour.

The storm destroyed two houses in Pawnee Rock and left another seven in the town heavily damaged. The tornadic

thunderstorm also destroyed another seven houses in rural Barton County.