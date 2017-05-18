Pedal Power Festival rides into Salina this Saturday

The Pedal Power Festival will ride into Salina this weekend. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, visitors are invited to compete in a variety of bicycle games and activities at Oakdale Elementary, located at 811 East Iron.

The first 100 children will receive a free bike helmet. A vintage bicycle display and cyclocross course will be among the main attractions. The Salina Police Department will also host a bicycle Safety Rodeo.

Those interested in starting the activities a little earlier can also join the Mayor’s Bike Ride, kicking off at 9 a.m. at Ad Astra Books and Coffee. It will be followed by a Bicycle Poker Run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

