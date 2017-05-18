Mary Anderson, age 82, entered into rest on May 17, 2017 at the Salina Regional Health Center. She was born in Abilene, Kansas on August 14, 1934 to Nemesio and Julia (Sanchez) Barajas.

She was a 1952 graduate of Notre Dame Catholic High School, Concordia.

Mary was a CNA with Sunset Nursing Home, Concordia.

She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Concordia, Kansas. Mary enjoyed dancing and most of all spending time with her family.

Mary is survived by her 5 sons, Tom Anderson, Concordia, KS.; David Anderson, Salina, KS.; Wesley Anderson, Salina, KS.; John Anderson, Concordia, KS.; James Anderson, Concordia, KS.; sister, Pat Jensen, Scandia, KS.; brother, Rudy Barajas, San Leandro, CA.; 7 grandchildren, Maria Anderson, Friday Harber, WA.; Rocky Anderson (Leanna), Topeka, KS.; Briana Anderson, Topeka, KS.; James Thomas Anderson, Salina, KS.; Joseph Anderson, Salina, KS.; Tyler Reed, York, NE.; Misty Romo (Damien), Jamestown, KS.; 3 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Dawn M. Anderson, 3 brothers, George, Joe, and John Barajas.

There will be no visitation.

Mass of a Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, May 22, 2017 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Fr. David Metz officiating.

Inurnment will follow at the St. Concordia Cemetery, Concordia, Kansas.

Memorial Contributions may be given to American Cancer Society c/o Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home.

