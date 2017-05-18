Home Health and Hospice of Dickinson County to host Caregiver Support Group

Home Health & Hospice of Dickinson County will host a support group for caregivers on the second Monday of each month in their office conference room located at 1111 N. Brady, Abilene. The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. and be led by licensed clinical specialist, Chris McKee, LSCSW.

“If you care for a spouse, parent, family member or friend, you may be able to help others who are new to caregiving,” said a Memorial Health System spokesperson. “If you have recently admitted your loved one into a nursing home or assisted living facility, you may have questions or concerns that the group could help answer. The purpose of the group is to provide support for caregivers who are dealing with a variety of situations.”